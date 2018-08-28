49ers sign Ja’Quan Gardner, waive Chanceller James

Getty Images

The 49ers announced they have signed running back Ja’Quan Gardner to a three-year deal. They waived safety Chanceller James in a corresponding move.

Gardner played at Humboldt State University. In four years with the Lumberjacks, he appeared in 42 games with 880 carries for 5,495 yards and 72 touchdowns. He also added 81 receptions for 767 yards and four touchdowns.

James originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie free agent in May 2017. He spent last season on injured reserve.

In 35 games at Boise State, James made 171 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, three sacks, seven passes defensed and one fumble recovery.