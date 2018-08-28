After missing preseason, Jordan Reed expected to play Week One

Getty Images

Washington tight end Jordan Reed has missed the entire preseason with a toe injury, but he should be on the field when the regular season starts.

Head coach Jon Gruden described Reed as “getting there” and on pace to play on Sunday, September 9 against the Cardinals.

When healthy, the 28-year-old Reed has been one of the best tight ends in the NFL. But Reed has missed 28 games in his five-year NFL career and played in only six games last year, finishing with a career-low 27 catches for 211 yards.

If Reed is healthy this year, he’ll be a good target for quarterback Alex Smith. The two of them have been working together in training camp, and although Reed hasn’t been healthy enough for game action, he’ll be there when the real games start.