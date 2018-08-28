Ameer Abdullah knows he might be on way out in Detroit

Getty Images

The Lions didn’t do much to hide their desire to change the look of their running game this offseason.

They signed LeGarrette Blount as a free agent and then drafted Kerryon Johnson in the second round in hopes of creating a potent rushing attack that’s been missing in Detroit for years. Ameer Abdullah was once drafted in the second round with similar hopes, but three years of injuries and inconsistent production have left him as one of the players trying to hold onto a roster spot in the final week of the preseason.

“Right now, my mindset is on tomorrow, getting things even more broken down and focused and narrowed down on Cleveland,” Abdullah said Monday, via the Detroit Free Press. “I’m not really here to say I’m going to be on the roster. Cause right now that’s out of my control and that’s something that’s next week. I can’t control the future.”

With Theo Riddick on hand to do work as a receiver out of the backfield, the question may not be whether the Lions keep Abdullah. It may be whether they can getting anything in a trade before cutting him loose on their way to 53 players.