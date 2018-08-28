Bears don’t expect broken hand to keep Leonard Floyd out of Week One

Getty Images

Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd had surgery on his broken hand a little over a week ago and the feeling in Chicago is that he’ll be in the lineup against the Packers in Week One.

Floyd is expected to be back in practice next week and head coach Matt Nagy said he’s confident that Floyd will be able to play effectively even if he has a club on his right hand.

“I feel good that he’ll play,” Nagy said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “He’ll probably have that club on him, but he’ll be ready to play. … There have been some good players that have played with clubs. It prevents you a little bit from grabbing, but we feel confident he’ll be able to play.”

The Bears are looking for Floyd to play a leading role in their pass rush this season and it looks like the plan is for him to do that right off the bat regardless of whether he has the use of both hands.