Bengals extend Carlos Dunlap

Geno Atkins isn’t the only Bengals defensive lineman to get a contract extension today.

The Bengals have also extended defensive end Carlos Dunlap, with a three-year, $45 million deal.

Dunlap was heading into the final year of his contract and due a $7 million base salary this season. The 29-year-old Dunlap is a two-time Pro Bowler who has spent his entire career with the Bengals, after they drafted him in the second round in 2010. Dunlap has started all 16 games each of the last four years.

Although there was some talk late last year that the Bengals were going to fire Marvin Lewis and blow everything up, they instead kept Lewis and have focused mostly on retaining the core group of players they have.