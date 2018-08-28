Bengals extend defensive tackle Geno Atkins

Getty Images

There are some veteran defensive tackles getting new deals just before the start of the regular season.

According to a tweet from his agents, the Bengals have signed Geno Atkins to a four-year extension.

The 30-year-old Atkins was entering the final year of his five-year, $53 million deal from 2013.

He’s remained a consistent pass-rusher from inside, with 9.0 sacks last season and 29.0 the last three seasons.

And with the clock ticking on the Rams and Aaron Donald, the time was right for Atkins to cash in again.