Blake Bortles provided free meals for first responders in Jacksonville

Getty Images

In a statement after Sunday’s mass shooting at a Madden tournament in Jacksonville, Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement that residents of the city are “resilient, compassionate and remarkably supportive of our neighbors and friends.”

One Jaguars player has been supportive of the first responders who have been in the area over the last two days. Through his foundation, quarterback Blake Bortles set up free meals at a restaurant near the site of the shooting.

“Thank you for everything that you do! Your service today and everyday is greatly appreciated!” Bortles wrote in a note shared by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone addressed the shooting as well as one at a high school football game last Friday night with his players.

“He was sad for the city and that’s the same thing for everyone in the locker room,” wide receiver D.J. Chark said, via Jacksonville.com. “We all checked on each other to make sure everyone was OK and then we turned to the community.”