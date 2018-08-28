Browns waive five players, including K Ross Martin

Getty Images

The team announced six cuts on Tuesday, including the departure of kicker Ross Martin.

Martin and Zane Gonzalez had been competing for the kicking role and the Browns have opted to stick with their 2017 seventh-round pick. That could change if someone they prefer shakes loose as teams get down to 53 players later this week, but Gonzalez is the choice for the moment.

The Browns also waived wide receiver Evan Berry, offensive lineman Kevin Bowen, defensive lineman Marcell Frazier and offensive lineman Geoff Gray ahead of Thursday’s final preseason game. They also released tight end Julian Allen from injured reserve.

Cleveland also officially announced the signing of guard Earl Watford.