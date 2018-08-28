Can NFL, NFLPA work out a new anthem policy?

Posted by Mike Florio on August 28, 2018, 4:22 PM EDT
The NFL and NFL Players Association have spent at least two separate days trying to work out Anthem Policy 3.0, which would replace Anthem Policy 2.0, which replaced Anthem Policy 1.0. And nearly two years to the day since the NFL explained that Anthem Policy 1.0 gave players like Colin Kaepernick the right to protest during the anthem, the league seems to be no closer to securing a waiver of that right by the union.

We discussed that topic on Tuesday’s PFT Live, discussing what could and should happen to get the NFL the solution it wants and needs.

Peter King argued that the NFL should make the kind of concession necessary to get players to agree to stand. I suggested the NFL should try to make this negotiation part of a broader CBA extension, making it less conspicuous when the NFL gives the union something of real value in exchange for making a problem the league created for itself go away. Ultimately, it may take employment of Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid to get any remaining dissenters among the players to go along with whatever the league proposes.

As a practical matter, it’s probably too late to get something done before the start of the regular season. But with the union wisely slow playing the situation, maybe both sides should put their wish lists together and try to get a new CBA done now, with a provision that includes voluntary standing for the anthem.

Is it likely that a new CBA could be negotiated in the next week? No. Is it possible? Yes, if both sides are committed to making it happen. Still, it could take a lot to get the players to make that commitment, because the players seem to realize that they have Big Shield by the tail.

And that’s the inescapable reality of the league’s anthem angst. At some point, the league needs to forget that this wound was self inflicted and simply do what needs to be done to repair it.

11 responses to “Can NFL, NFLPA work out a new anthem policy?

  1. They should do nothing … Are they really dumb enough to try to force players to adhere to “any” rule on the anthem subject? What would be the final penalty for a player kneeling? banishment from the NFL?

    Like that would go over well for either the NFL, or NFLPA.

    Just stop trying to fix it, and stop filming the kneelers. Done deal.

  3. Remember that time the rich, privileged NFL player – who didn’t serve in the military – used the American flag (!) to protest a war hero who’d just passed away?

    Oh, wait…

  5. Why don’t you start with Actually being good parents and teaching Respect for History, Rules and Law Enforcement.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  6. It’s so easy to fix this issue created by the players. Just tell the players they have no right to demonstrate their political beliefs while in uniform at work. Tell them this is the NFL, not a political rally. Tell them if they choose to do that, turn in your uniform.

  7. This whole thing has been greatly incited by Trump, a man who has –

    -Insulted veterans and war heroes
    -Reduced vet benefits
    -Made access to VA healthcare harder
    -Made access to benefits of deceased veterans by their spouses and surviving family more difficult
    -Allowed student lenders to vets to restore predatory lending practices
    -Was a 5 time draft dodger
    -Doesn’t even know the words to the anthem

    There isn’t a person on the planet more disrespectful of veterans, the flag and the anthem than Trump

    Here’s a perfect example of why the left uses fake news daily. There’s a lot of stupid people that believe it.

  9. “nyneal says:
    August 28, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    It’s so easy to fix this issue created by the players. Just tell the players they have no right to demonstrate their political beliefs while in uniform at work. Tell them this is the NFL, not a political rally. Tell them if they choose to do that, turn in your uniform.”

    Once again, not sure how long it’ll take for people to get this – but – it’s not about freaking politics. Not now, never was. Gawd. It has nothing to do with politics, nor “patriotism”, nor the flag.

  10. @HarrisonHits – how has Trump made access to VA Healthcare harder? In fact it is quite the opposite. You need to quit watching fake news. As to this entire issue, it predates Trump. And the solution is easy. Tell the players that if you kneel you don’t play and you forfeit your game check. The kneeling will end in about two weeks

  11. “So the owners will need to collude on Kap in order to solve this?”

    That is interesting. Potentially, a QB that is not signed because they colluded to bring back Kaepernick could have a case. If they are colluding to keep Kaepernick out, he wouldn’t have a case. So, we could actually see a QB sue because they WEREN’T colluding to keep Kapernick out but are now colluding to take Kaepernick back.

