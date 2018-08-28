Cardinals place D.J. Foster on IR, re-sign Darius Victor

Getty Images

The Cardinals made the move of running back D.J. Foster to injured reserve official. Foster tore the medical collateral ligament and anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee while covering a kickoff against the Cowboys on Sunday.

Arizona re-signed running back Darius Victor to take Foster’s spot on the roster.

Victor spent time on the Cardinals’ practice squad last season after signing on Nov. 29. The Cardinals released Victor during the offseason May 1.

Victor entered the league in 2017 with the Saints as an undrafted rookie free agent from Towson. New Orleans waived him out of the preseason.

He played in 41 games during his college career, running for 3,319 yards and 41 touchdowns on 637 carries.