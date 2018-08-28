Chargers claim Marcus Hardison, waive Zachary Crabtree

Getty Images

The Chargers claimed defensive tackle Marcus Hardison off waivers from the Texans. To make room, Los Angeles waived offensive lineman Zachary Crabtree with an injury designation.

Houston waived Webster on Monday to make room for the arrival of cornerback Kayvon Webster.

Hardison, 26, originally entered the league as a fourth-round pick of the Bengals in 2015 out of Arizona State. But he didn’t play a single game for Cincinnati in two years.

The Bengals waived him last September, and he spent time on the practice squads of the Jaguars, Patriots and Texans last season.