Colts expect Andrew Luck back to practice on Monday

When Colts head coach Frank Reich announced that quarterback Andrew Luck is dealing with a foot injury on Monday, he said it was minor enough that the team would see if he could return to practice on Tuesday.

Luck didn’t get back on the field, but that wasn’t a big session for a player who won’t be playing in Thursday’s preseason finale. Reich said that Luck will return to practice on Monday as the team gets to work ahead of their Week One game against the Bengals.

“Doing well. He’ll be there Monday ready to go for next week,” Reich said, via Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star.

Luck was 20-of-32 for 204 yards, a touchdown and an interception in three preseason outings. The game against the Bengals will be his first regular season action since the end of the 2016 season.