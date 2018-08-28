Could NFL use an 18-and-16 approach to the regular season?

Posted by Mike Florio on August 28, 2018, 1:03 PM EDT
Getty Images

The NFL continues to want an 18-game regular season, as an uncharacteristically candid Jerry Jones recently admitted. But how can the league reconcile playing 18 regular season games with the supposed commitment to player health and safety?

Oh, they can try to tiptoe through the two-less preseason games argument. But with more and more starters playing fewer and fewer preseason games, no one will buy the notion that it’s a zero-sum game to subject starters to 18 regular season games and “only” two preseason contests.

There’s a potential solution that quietly has been making the rounds for several years. Most will scoff upon hearing it for the first time, but it’s possible to warm up to the idea after thinking and talking it through. The concept entails staging 18 regular season games per team but allowing players to participate in no more than 16 each.

That would instantly overcome the health and safety argument, since it would expose players to no more games than they currently play. (That said, injured players who for example miss two games and play 14 under the current structure of the season would potentially miss two games and still play 16.) Kickers and punters, and maybe even quarterbacks (given the protections they enjoy), would be exempt. For everyone one (and possibly for quarterbacks), the limit would be 16.

Think of the strategic challenges and opportunities this would present for creative coaches. Think of the problems it would cause for coaches who don’t know what they’re doing. Think of the possibility of the 2008 Lions and 2017 Browns eventually joining the 1976 Buccaneers as team’s with winless records that no longer would be pointed to as the worst season ever.

While hypothetical for now, the owners remain quietly (or otherwise) committed to expanding the regular season from 16 to 18 games, even if that ultimately means letting players play no more than 16 games in 18.

Permalink 49 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

49 responses to “Could NFL use an 18-and-16 approach to the regular season?

  4. This has been my line of thinking since the idea of expanding the season was first being floated. Expand the season, expand the roster, limit the number of games any given player can play, and add a bit more strategy to the game as you decide when and where to play your players.

  6. Those decrying the 18 game regular season should look at the Australian Football League where full contact tackling is the norm, the game is 80 minutes long, the players without protective equipment and the action virtually non-stop. Their regular season has 22 games with their finals tournament about the same length as the NFL. Perhaps it’s time to evaluate NFL actions against the AFL which has been around far longer and is rapidly expanding.

  7. This idea wouldn’t work. You would have to expand rosters which in turn would be less money for the players. Also fans don’t come to watch second tier players play. Not to mention playing your franchise QB when you can’t play your top blind side tackle.

  8. Super interesting concept, but I don’t need to spend any extra time reading about football. This would take it to the next level.

  9. I actually like this idea. For those players that never come off the field this could be used a break in case they are on the border of not playing but need to have their mandatory two games off. I like the strategy aspect. Even how it relates to Fantasy Football.

  10. So the rule would exempt kickers and quarterbacks? What about the record books? Why don’t they just completely kill football, rebrand and call it something else. Market it to generation X. No tackling, no hard hits, just like a glorified two hand touch. No more grit or toughness, just who can run the fastest.

  11. This assumes there are enough quality players to go around.

    There aren’t even enough today. Magic won’t suddenly happen that creates more NFL quality players.

  12. this has to be the most horrible idea in the history of this site. Fans pay to see the best of the best. Who is going to buy tickets months in advance to see the 3rd string offensive line play or a mix of 1st team, 2nd team and 3rd team.

  14. Hate to say it but it’s all about money. They have to do a cost benefit analysis. Sometimes more is less. In this case it is.

    Greed kills. Greed causes businesses to cut corners and give less of a product. Anytime you give less of a product, you’re on the clock to the end of the road.

    The ONE game you take your kid to, is the one of two games his favorite player does not play. Disappointment is a hard pill to swallow. Minor point but minor points add up.

    Then there is the fantasy and gambling issue.

    Gambling is what put this sport over the top in the 80’s. That’s just a straight up fact as I worked in the biz and saw it before my eyes.

    Sounds fun but again, greed kills…

  16. If there was such a thing as a perfect length to an NFL football season, it would be 16 games. Oh wait, they have that.

    If it ain’t broke don’t “fix” it!

  18. Haha, no. So, instead of paying full price for 20 games and getting 16 true games with real players, you want us to pay for… 20 games and get 16 games with true players. Stop. This is dumb. This is ripe for exploitation.

  19. The 18 game regular-season, forget it, not going to happen. Can guarantee you the players will have very different opinion on how it would affect their health. The two game preseason however, I feel confident saying everybody would get on board with that, both players and fans. Nobody likes preseason.

  21. They can do it but the problem is coaches will actually have to know how to coach. Hockey is just as violent if not more than the NFL and they play 82 games. Why? because they actually use all the players on their team.

    NFL has 52 guys on a squad and only 24 play not counting special teams who get paid to do a 40 yard dash a few times a game. Limit the number of snaps every player can get and the NFL becomes a game of strategy where your backups will actually have to be good because they are guaranteed to get in. That’ll also fix the problem of guys lying to coaches about injuries because they’re afraid of losing their spot if they don’t play.

  22. I know a lot of people are gonna dismiss this because it’s change and there’s no precedent for something like this in sports that I’ve ever heard of… but I will say it’s INTERESTING, if nothing else. It would really add a new wrinkle in strategizing how you use players during the season, kinda like how baseball managers have to manage pitch count and determine how to use their relievers as they approach the end of the season and going into the playoffs.

    I’m not gonna say this is the answer, but I think it’s interesting… certainly not worthy of the-sky-is-falling reaction a lot of people have to any changes to the game.

  23. They’ve screwed around with the game enough already that it’s barely watchable; might as well use your idea so the league can put itself out of its misery.

  24. Would need to increase roster size to accommodate players on the shelf; would mean NFLPA taking a larger percentage of revenues. Owners will love that and definitely go for it.

  27. I vote a big no to this idea.

    I know most people don’t like the preseason but to me as a football fanatic its hard not to see the value in these games. Not for the stars but for the guys who aren’t guaranteed a roster spot. Victor Cruz had a career thanks to a stellar preseason.

    My gripe is charging STH the same amount for these games as the regular season games. Thats the real problem.

    NFL schedule should stay 16 games. I vote to keep the preseason – wouldn’t be opposed to cutting it back to 3 games and having more joint practices with other clubs.

  28. Stupid idea. The schedule is nearly perfect now with the rotations and bye weeks. Just cut 2 preseason games, like the FANS (season ticket holders) want.

  31. It’s a dumb idea. The same people that want to cut out preseason games because they are boring due to starters not playing are ok with two regular season games that will feature backups in some capacity? What if you traveled from far away to see your favorite player and that just happens to be his designated day off? It doesn’t make any sense. The Canadian league plays an 18 game season so it’s not something that is unprecedented. Personally I’d prefer to see things stay the way they are. It seems like we are always trying to fix something that isn’t broken.

  32. Stick to 16 regular season games, 2 or 3 preseason games and stop being so selfish NFL owners.
    1 less game will not make or break you.

  34. When will the starting QBs rest? Weeks 1 and 2. So they’re essentially preseason games anyways, with the coaches just hoping for 1 victory between the two. Then we put in Brady, Wilson, etc for games 3-18.

    OMG can you imagine Seattle without Russell Wilson? Lol.

  35. So instead of two unwatchable preseason games we’ll get two unwatchable REGULAR SEASON games THAT COUNT?

  36. How do you kill the Golden Goose? Hire Roger Goodell. The product was perfect when he got it. Now, it’s bordering on unwatchable. No more games, no more rules, no more players on the roster. Just go back to common sense, which Goodell doesn’t seem to have much of.

  39. Like most everyone else, I really hate the idea of an 18 game season. But, realistically, it’s going to happen eventually if the owners want it. You can huff and puff an internet comment boards all you like, but you have to prepare yourself that it’s going to happen.

  40. How about we split the difference: add an additional playoff round. Eliminate 2 pre-season games and expand the rosters.

    What the NFL doesn’t understand is that the games are so compelling *because* there are so few. Keep adding more and you dilute everything, and you end up with basketball and baseball and soccer…so many games that they individually don’t matter. Eff that.

  41. For this to work two things would have to happen:

    1. Larger Rosters

    NFL rosters as they are now are too small considering how many players get injured each season. Nothing like seeing your favorite team make the Super Bowl and knowing they’ll be starting their fourth string emergency center.

    2. The 50/50 Revenue Split will have to go to 55/45 In Favor of the Players

    There’s no way that today’s player will agree to expanded rosters unless revenue sharing changes. If each team gets to add ten more players that means wages will go down. Why would anyone agree to that? So in order to possibly make more money, the owners will have to agree to give up a chunk of their revenue percentage.

  44. Will season ticket holders have the option of choosing which 2 watered-down games they don’t want to have to attend and pay for?

  45. Like most new ideas, people will come up with all the reasons it WON’T work before even considering how it might actually come about. Certainly the strategy element would be increased. You may be playing one teams best O-line, but want to rest your starters for a divisional rival the next week. It would require teams to get better at developing players, coaching better and teaching better. Players would have to learn how to play safer and tackle correctly. Rosters would expand. Teams would have to mix and match their first and second stringers in order to keep as good a team as possible on the field.
    Other problems are there, too, like what happens if a starter gets hurt early in a game, say the first series, and can’t play for the rest of the game. Does that count as a game played? Can you do it on an accrued snap count basis; you only get so many plays each season?
    None of these issues are insurmountable, but they are different. It’s an interesting thought experiment if nothing else.

  46. AWFUL IDEA!! Fans & players alike would be opposed to it for health and quality (or lack thereof) reasons. If they insist on expanding the regular season I could conceivably see this working: 17 game season, cut preseason down to 2 or 3 games and give an extra bye week.

  47. roster size and salary cap will need to be increased. What I don’t like in the quality of the game will be compromised all just to increase revenue.

  48. 18 games not gonna happen. Equating 2 preseason games with 2 regular season games is ridiculous. Starters and veterans play only a few series in all 4 preseason games while they play 80% or more on defense, offense or special teams during a regular season game. The wear and tear of an 18 game regular season is too much to ask.

    Cutting preseason games is fine but is not going to happen as the NFL is unwilling to give up the extra income.

  49. “The concept entails staging 18 regular season games per team but allowing players to participate in no more than 16 each.”

    This is an absolutely horrible idea. When do you not play Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady or any of the other most important players on your team?

    Few teams have a backup QB that is going to fill in properly for the starter. Essentially you want at least one of your starters to sit every single game, and 2 for at least 6 of them.

    The league has the perfect symmetrical formula right now. Adding games will destroy that, especially if you can’t play your best players eery game.

    Taking away from the preseason prevents coaches from properly evaluating the bottom half or third of their roster. Doing so would also severely limit rookies and new players from learning the system. Worst of all, if you have a new head coach and coaching staff with only 2 games to install their systems and teach them to the entire team they are totally screwed. No team with a new head coach will ever thrive in the first season that coach is given the job.

    Its like the people at 345 Corrupt Ave go into their morning meeting every day and the first thing they ask is “How can we make the game worse and drive fans away”

    SMH

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!