Cowboys sign Matthew Diaz, Kyle Bosch

Getty Images

The Cowboys signed free agent offensive linemen Matthew Diaz and Kyle Bosch on Tuesday. To make room, Dallas waived receiver Ricky Jeune and waived center Dustin Stanton with an injury designation.

Stanton injured his knee in Sunday’s preseason game against the Cardinals.

The Cowboys also waived offensive tackle Korren Kirven with an injury designation.

Diaz entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Wagner, signing with the Titans. The Panthers recently waived Bosch, an undrafted rookie out of West Virginia.

The Cowboys were thin on the offensive line heading into Thursday’s preseason finale against the Texans.