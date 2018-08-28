Damarious Randall getting second opinion on knee

Getty Images

Browns safety Damarious Randall was a late scratch from last week’s game when a knee issue flared up in pre-game warmups.

Now, they’re waiting to see if he’ll miss any more time.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Randall was absent from practice and coach Hue Jackson said he was out of town getting a second opinion on his knee.

If Randall need surgery or misses any time, he’d likely be replaced in the lineup by Briean Boddy-Calhoun, who started in his place last week and picked off Eagles quarterback Nick Foles.

The Browns did get starting defensive tackle Trevon Coley back to practice. He’s been out with a sprained ankle since Aug.2.