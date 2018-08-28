Darron Lee takes the high road after Bart Scott swipes

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 28, 2018, 8:48 AM EDT
Bart Scott used to be very good at playing football, and now he says things for a living.

But the most recent object of his scorn wasn’t rising to his recently offered bait.

The former Jets linebacker has criticized current Jets linebacker Darron Lee, presumably for not playing with the same intensity Scott remembers himself playing with.

“I don’t want to say he’s soft, but he is a little plush right now,” Scott said of Lee. “If I was in that locker room, I tell him you either need to drop your marbles or you got to go.”

Scott also went to the unnecessary level of invoking Lee’s fellow Ohio State product Ryan Shazier, who isn’t playing this year after a spinal injury suffered last year while making a head-down tackle. “Ryan Shazier is looking at his fellow brother Buckeye with disappointment, with sadness in his eyes and pain in his heart,” Scott said.

If the intent was to create a reaction (as it is in the hot-take-industrial complex), it didn’t work on Lee.

I like Bart. He’s a great guy,” Lee responded, via Zach Brazillier of the New York Post. “That’s all I got to say. Everybody’s entitled to their own opinion. He has my number, so . . .

“It comes with the territory. You can’t expect to get a pat on the back all the time, and if you are, that’s a bad look, a bad sign anyway.”

Asked if he planned to reach out to Scott, whom he has appeared with several times on television, Lee replied: “I got bigger fish to fry. I can’t be worried about that.”

Presumably, Scott can’t wait to take another shot.

  2. To me, this is not a big deal here. Darron Lee has a lot of potential and if Bart Scott’s comments light a fire under him, then so be it. Great. Darron has to step up his game this year or he may find himself gone next year.

  3. Vikings fan who didn’t hear of this Lee until this article. Gotta say, I like his response. That’s how I’d want my son to respond to something like that at least, good job.

  4. I hate the hypocrisy of former players. During their playing days, the media was enemy number one. Then, retirement sets in and they decide to do all of the things that they despised. Way to go Bart Scott!

  5. Media trying to make a story…let it go, it’s ok for someone to criticize another. It’s funny how the media is so bothered by this concept, but has no issue bashing our President if it’s a Republican- which is the party of anti-slavery.

  6. His answer is exactly what you want to hear from a young player whom the Jets are looking for leadership from.

    This is a big year for Darron Lee. He has been steadily getting better year after year. Physically he is extremely gifted. If he can grasp the mental side of being an inside linebacker in a 3-4 he can be a major building block on a young defense. The Jets need him to be that in order to keep momentum going with this rebuild.

  9. Bart Scott isn’t saying anything that most people haven’t said about Lee since he came out of college. He’s incredibly fast, but he shies from contact. It’s not a dig if it’s a fact. He has great potential, but he’s not laying the wood when it comes to stopping the run; lots of arm tackles. I for one hope that he embraces his new role as the signal caller of the Front 7, and fills the role the team needs since Harris left.

  10. Like many first round picks, Darron Lee has lots of potential.
    Unfortunately, he hasn’t performed well in 2 seasons.
    If he wasn’t a first round pick he wouldn’t have gotten as much playing time.
    He needs to improve this year. The Jets will not pick up his 5th year option, and he’ll go somewhere for the vets minimum.

  mybigthirdleg
    Aug 28, 2018, 9:17 AM EDT
