Darron Lee takes the high road after Bart Scott swipes

Getty Images

Bart Scott used to be very good at playing football, and now he says things for a living.

But the most recent object of his scorn wasn’t rising to his recently offered bait.

The former Jets linebacker has criticized current Jets linebacker Darron Lee, presumably for not playing with the same intensity Scott remembers himself playing with.

“I don’t want to say he’s soft, but he is a little plush right now,” Scott said of Lee. “If I was in that locker room, I tell him you either need to drop your marbles or you got to go.”

Scott also went to the unnecessary level of invoking Lee’s fellow Ohio State product Ryan Shazier, who isn’t playing this year after a spinal injury suffered last year while making a head-down tackle. “Ryan Shazier is looking at his fellow brother Buckeye with disappointment, with sadness in his eyes and pain in his heart,” Scott said.

If the intent was to create a reaction (as it is in the hot-take-industrial complex), it didn’t work on Lee.

“I like Bart. He’s a great guy,” Lee responded, via Zach Brazillier of the New York Post. “That’s all I got to say. Everybody’s entitled to their own opinion. He has my number, so . . .

“It comes with the territory. You can’t expect to get a pat on the back all the time, and if you are, that’s a bad look, a bad sign anyway.”

Asked if he planned to reach out to Scott, whom he has appeared with several times on television, Lee replied: “I got bigger fish to fry. I can’t be worried about that.”

Presumably, Scott can’t wait to take another shot.