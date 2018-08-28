Delanie Walker confident he’ll be back for opener

Getty Images

The Titans got wide receiver Rishard Matthews and linebacker Brian Orakpo back at practice on Monday after extended absences and both players appear to be on track to play in Week One.

Tight end Delanie Walker isn’t as far along as his teammates, but he said on Monday that he expects his toe injury to be out of the way to join them in the lineup against the Dolphins on September 9.

“I am very confident that I’ll be ready,” Walker said, via the team’s website. “I love playing the game, but at the end of the day, do I need to play in the preseason? I don’t think so. I have been playing 13 seasons, and I’ve played in a lot of preseason games. So when you only get like five plays in a preseason game, I don’t know if that helps you or not.”

The Titans offense has not looked all that sharp in the preseason and missing Matthews, Walker and right tackle Jack Conklin has likely had something to do with that. Conklin remains on the physically unable to perform list and it remains to be seen if he’ll get the green light in time for the start of the regular season.