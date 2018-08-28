Doug Baldwin says knee won’t be 100 percent all season

Getty Images

Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin did some work at practice on Monday and coach Pete Carroll said he’s on track to play in the regular season opener after dealing with knee issues all summer, but that doesn’t mean that Baldwin’s knee is 100 percent.

It also doesn’t mean that his knee is going to be 100 percent anytime soon. Baldwin spoke to reporters on Tuesday and said it feels good to be running around again, but that he knows he is going to have to manage the knee throughout the season.

“I’m probably 80-85 percent right now,” Baldwin said, via the Tacoma News Tribune. “Truth of the matter is I won’t be 100 percent. It’s something I’ve got to deal with the rest of the season.”

Baldwin’s comments suggest he may need to miss time at some point during the regular season to manage his knee. We’ll see if that’s something the Seahawks take into account when they make their cuts to 53 players this weekend.