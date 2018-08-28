Doug Pederson: Alshon Jeffery “progressing well”

Getty Images

Eagles coach Doug Pederson isn’t ready to say who will be starting at quarterback in Week One and he’s not willing to say that wide receiver Alshon Jeffery will be there to catch his passes either.

Pederson last updated Jeffery’s status in relation to a report that the wideout might open the year on the physically unable to perform list after having shoulder surgery this offseason. Pederson said at the time that the team was happy with where Jeffery was in his path back to the lineup.

On Tuesday, he gave another update that didn’t include any guarantees about Jeffery playing in Week One but did continue the theme of being pleased with how the receiver is coming along.

“Well, first of all, he’s doing well in this rehab,” Pederson said in comments distributed by the team. “He’s working every day. He’s progressed up to about 75 throws a day and really doing a nice job with that. We’re just going to continue to monitor him and we’ll see where he is at next week and make a decision. But right now, he’s progressing well; we just got to see his day by day.”

There’s just over a week before the Eagles will face the Falcons and there will likely be more on Jeffery’s status in the days before the 2018 season gets underway.