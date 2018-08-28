Drafting the best receivers 25 and under

Getty Images

Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has cashed in at the still-young age of 25. Which gave us an idea for Tuesday’s PFT Live draft.

How about a round-by-round selection of the best receivers aged 25 or younger?

It was Peter King’s first effort at a PFT Live draft, he made the on-the-fly executive decision to make it five rounds, and he correctly pointed out that Stats is an idiot.

Peter made that observation both before and after Stats determined that I compiled the better quintet of wideouts. (The first one may have influenced the judging.) To asses whether one, two, or three of us are indeed idiots, check out the video and share your thoughts below.