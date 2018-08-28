Eagles add some tight end depth

Getty Images

The Eagles added some tight end depth for the final preseason game.

The team announced the signing of tight end Anthony Denham.

Denham spent some time on the Eagles practice squad in 2016 and was in camp with the champs last year.

He also had a stint on the Cardinals practice squad, and spent parts of three seasons with the Texans.

The Eagles are without tight end Richard Rodgers after he injured his knee in the second preseason game, so adding someone with some background in their offense always helps.