Eagles coach will know his starting quarterback by Friday

AP

All offseason, the question hovering over the Eagles is whether quarterback Carson Wentz will be healthy enough to start the opener.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson is going to know soon.

Via Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News, Pederson told reporters that he expected to decide which of his quarterbacks he planned to start by Friday.

Of course, he’s not going to tell us, but knowing gives him a chance to spend a week preparing for the Sept. 6 opener against the Falcons.

Backup Nick Foles is presumably ready to go, though he hasn’t been his sharpest during the preseason. Wentz still hasn’t been cleared for contact after last year’s knee surgery, and considering the Falcons would definitely want to make contact with him, that’s an important hurdle.

Pederson also said the two quarterbacks had been getting equal reps in practice, which is a good way to maintain suspense but not the most efficient way for one of them to be prepared.