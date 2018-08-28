Eagles coach will know his starting quarterback by Friday

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 28, 2018, 10:56 AM EDT
All offseason, the question hovering over the Eagles is whether quarterback Carson Wentz will be healthy enough to start the opener.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson is going to know soon.

Via Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News, Pederson told reporters that he expected to decide which of his quarterbacks he planned to start by Friday.

Of course, he’s not going to tell us, but knowing gives him a chance to spend a week preparing for the Sept. 6 opener against the Falcons.

Backup Nick Foles is presumably ready to go, though he hasn’t been his sharpest during the preseason. Wentz still hasn’t been cleared for contact after last year’s knee surgery, and considering the Falcons would definitely want to make contact with him, that’s an important hurdle.

Pederson also said the two quarterbacks had been getting equal reps in practice, which is a good way to maintain suspense but not the most efficient way for one of them to be prepared.

12 responses to “Eagles coach will know his starting quarterback by Friday

  1. Their arrogance all off season is going to backfire. I don’t they’ll make the postseason this year.

    They’re now the targeted, lost some key players, and will definitely be worse. It’s just a matter of how much worse.

    I see a 9-7 type of thing here. When you bask in your laurels all sumer, right up to now, talking about last year, still, that’s a maturity and leadership problem and it starts at the top.

  4. Tylawspick, lost some key players but Gained Key players that were lost last season. so there we will be fine. not necessarily worse. as far as being targeted , sure we are , and I Know how hard it is to repeat, and who knows but I think the playoffs are within reach. by the way “bask in your laurels ” mix Metaphors much? Go Eagles !!!

    ____________

    What key players have we lost that will effect them to be worse?

    Though he was nice on goal line stances, they don’t need Blount.
    Only player I see that will effect the Eagles is losing Mychal Kendricks.
    Its a good thing eagles schedule is fairly weak for the 1st four games so the likes of Alshon can get better. Carson can strengthen up but having ertz and goedert lining up under a 2 TE formation will be amazing to see.

    What arrogance do they have. They have preached that last year is in the past. Last year means nothing to what they want to do this year.

  6. Doug Pederson is so smug, like Steve Kerr. Both are arrogant and smug because of success, except Pederson has only won one Super Bowl, and Steve Kerr has done nothing to earn his NBA Finals wins except sit back and watch the 4 or 5 All Stars do their thing.

  8. Rdog says:
    What, your comment does not even make sense. he just said he will know by Friday. All coaches would say the same thing. Very strange comment you made.

  10. “tylawspick6 says: They’re now the targeted…”

    Come on now Ty, you know every year the SB winner is targeted. They are “THEM” to every other team in the league. It is very, very tough to repeat.

    Are you kidding me? Lane Johnson running his mouth constantly and then Pederson publicly mocking Doug Marrone just 2 weeks ago? Do you people live in a cave or are just as arrogant as the organization is and can’t see it?

    They are literally the worst sore winner team in sports history. Who yammers on after winning a title like 6 months later?

    Show me where this happened. No sports team runs around acting like they were first championship team in sports history months and months after winning it.

    Teams simply don’t behave the way the Eagles have. Just classless as it gets. I can see the fans being obnoxious, but the players and the coach have led poorly by example.

