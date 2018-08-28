Go get the Rotoworld 2018 Fantasy Football Draft Guide

Rotoworld

The nine-year-old-and-counting relationship between PFT and NBC got started in large part because of the proven ability of PFT to sell stuff, like the Rotoworld fantasy football draft guide.

So for old time’s sake, you should consider buying one of the various Rotoworld products for 2018, including the Fantasy Football Draft Guide.

As we’ve said before (cut and paste is a beautiful thing), apart from the fact that it’s relatively inexpensive and highly effective, here’s why you should buy it: Other folks in your league already have.