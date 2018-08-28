Inside the new Geno Atkins deal

Getty Images

Some think Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins doesn’t get enough credit. The Bengals are giving him more than enough credit.

Despite Atkins being on the wrong side of 30, the Bengals have kept him on the right side of mega-rich with a four-year, $65.2 million extension. Here’s the full breakdown, per a source with knowledge of the deal:

1. $13 million signing bonus.

2. $4 million roster bonus, due at signing.

3. $8 million base salary for 2018.

4. $3.5 million roster bonus, due on the third day of the 2019 league year.

5. $8 million base salary for 2019.

6. $11.1 million base salary for 2020.

7. $11.7 million base salary for 2021.

8. $12.95 million base salary for 2022.

9. $300,000 workout bonuses for 2018 through 2022.

10. $200,000 in 46-man roster bonuses for 2018 through 2022.

The deal has a total value of $74.75 million over five years. Due to make $9.55 million in 2018 under his prior deal, Atkins will instead make $25.5 million in 2018. The new contract also pays out $37.5 million in cash over two years, significantly more than the $37.5 million he would have made in the final year of his contract plus the franchise tag, if the tag for defensive tackles ends up being $15 million. (And the Bengals, we’re told, fully intended to tag Atkins absent a new deal.)

Although none of the base salaries are guaranteed (which is the Bengals’ standard practice for veterans), he’d walk away with $25.5 million if the Bengals choose to cut him before paying the $12 million in base compensation he’s due to make in 2019.

The new-money average of $16.3 million is the highest for any non-quarterback over the age of 30, and it makes Atkins the team’s highest paid player.