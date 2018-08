Getty Images

Broncos linebacker Jerrol Garcia-Williams has had a rough last few days.

The NFL fined him $20,054 Friday for a roughing the passer penalty he had against Bears quarterback Chase Daniel on Aug. 18.

On Tuesday, Garcia-Williams was carted off the practice field.

Broncos coach Vance Joseph said Garcia-Williams has a knee injury. Garcia-Williams left the team facility on crutches and with his left knee wrapped, Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News reports.