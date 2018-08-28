Jerry Jones would write “shocking” check to guarantee Cowboys another Super Bowl

AP

The Cowboys are 184-168 since their last Super Bowl title in 1995. They have only nine postseason appearances and no NFC Championship Game appearances in the past 22 seasons.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who won three titles in his first seven seasons of owning the team, never expected the Super Bowl drought to last this long.

Jones said Tuesday he would pay anything for his fourth Lombardi Trophy and the franchise’s sixth.

“It would be embarrassing,” Jones said on his weekly radio show on DFW’s 105.3 The Fan. “It would be shocking if you knew the size of the check I would write if it guaranteed me a Super Bowl. And it would be obscene. There’s nothing that I would not do financially to get a Super Bowl. So, that’s a given. That’s a real given.”

Jones, though, likely wouldn’t give up his G.M. title for another championship, and he said in a new book, Big Game, that his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame isn’t for trade either. According to a story in the Ringer on author Mark Leibovich, who wrote the book on the NFL and its owners, Jones was asked “whether he’d trade his spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for another Super Bowl ring. Jones hems and haws — he’d been drinking — and then says he wouldn’t.”

Jones tried to clarify Tuesday. Kind of. Sort of.

“Well, first of all, years ago, and you know who we’re trading with, don’t you? The man up above, because whether or not you trade that for that, there’s nobody to trade this for a Super Bowl win, or there’s nobody to trade that for a gold jacket,” Jones said on his radio show. “We’re talking about upstairs now. And years ago I wanted that third Super Bowl so bad that I said, ‘If you give me one more, I’ll never ask again.’ And so I find myself trying to re-trade that trade for the last 20-something years. So, we’ve got it in perspective of who we’re talking about right now, then I don’t have to make that trade. So, let’s just win that Super Bowl.”