John Mara on OBJ deal: Practices with Lions showed it was time

AP

Giants co-owner John Mara sounded skeptical about signing wide receiver Odell Beckham to a long-term contract in March and there was a lot of chatter about a potential trade, but Mara said Tuesday that there was little fire behind the smoke.

The Giants gave Beckham the long-term deal he was looking for on Monday and Mara said in a press conference, via Tom Rock of Newsday, that it was always the team’s intention to get a deal done. He said any thoughts of trading the wideout were blown out of proportion, although there was a question about getting a new contract out of the way now or next year.

Mara said the deciding factor was seeing Beckham on the field during joint practices with the Lions earlier this month. The Giants have kept Beckham, who broke his ankle last year, out of preseason games this summer, but his work against Detroit’s defense was enough to show Mara that Beckham was healthy enough to make now the time to get everything taken care of on the contract front.

Beckham’s work in those practices got a good, if less lucrative, review from Lions cornerback Darius Slay as well. We’ll see how Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye feel about the wideout’s status when the Giants face the Jaguars on September 9.