Josh Rosen wants to play Thursday, but Steve Wilks hasn’t decided

AP

Josh Rosen wants to play Thursday. Cardinals coach Steve Wilks wants his rookie quarterback to play Thursday.

But Wilks also doesn’t want to risk Rosen re-injuring his thumb behind what could be the Cardinals’ second-team offensive line. So Wilks said Tuesday he will make a “game-time decision” about whether to play the 10th overall pick against the Broncos.

“It’s still up in the air,” Wilks said, via Darren Urban of the team website.

Rosen didn’t play against the Cowboys on Sunday night. He has played only 46 snaps and thrown just 29 passes and admits still having some hesitation in the pocket.

“That’s why I’m trying to convince coach to let me play in this last preseason game,” said Rosen, who is healthy enough to play.

Wilks already has named Rosen the No. 2 quarterback. Since he’s backing up Sam Bradford, who played only two games last season because of a knee injury and has missed 48 games since entering the league in 2010, Rosen needs as much work as he can get just in case.

“I think all reps are good reps,” Rosen said. “I’d love to take as many as possible.”