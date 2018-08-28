Julian Edelman having a “hard week” with suspension about to start

Posted by Josh Alper on August 28, 2018, 6:13 PM EDT
Getty Images

NFL teams will cut their rosters to 53 players on Saturday and we already know one move that the Patriots will be making as they pare down for the regular season.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman will be going to the suspended list after a violation of the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. Edelman will miss the first four weeks and he said on Tuesday that he’s having a difficult time coming to grips with the fact that he only has a handful of days left before the ban goes into effect.

“It’s been a hard week,” Edelman said, via the team’s website. “It’s definitely been a reality check, but I’m not going to sit here and worry about things I can’t control. Ultimately, I put myself in this situation. I definitely put a lot more value into these practices, every opportunity I’ve had this week to do extra. Yeah, I won’t be there for the first four, so, I don’t want to go into those weeks saying, ‘I wish I would’ve done this or that.'”

Edelman chose not to share how he’ll be training during his absence from the team, but said he’s gotten advice about handling the time away from Tom Brady. Brady served a four-game suspension to start the 2016 season and played in New England’s fourth preseason game that summer. It’s not known if Edelman will do the same this week.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Julian Edelman having a “hard week” with suspension about to start

  2. Probably be hanging out with Alex Guerrero; he’s the one who got him in hot water in the first place.

  3. He’s been seen partying with his cronies all over boston’s south end. This clown is full of it

  4. Maybe don’t cheat and then you won’t have a “hard week”? Oh wait, you play for Belichick, it’s not your fault, it’s what’s expected. I guess the SB proves that cheating doesn’t always lead to victory.

  8. As you said Je11 you put yourself in this situation. I love Jules as much as the next Pats fan. I just hope Pats not thinking on relying on a 32 year old coming off acl tear.
    I really hope proves me Wrong. but at this age his crazy catch vs Atl in SB is most likely his last huge play he makes.

  9. Then…don’t use PED’s. This isn’t rocket science. Stop cheating. And yes Pats fans, PEDs are cheating. Although I am sure you idiots will bring up the Ideal Gas Law again. I’m a damn former U.S. Navy Submarine Officer. Physics trained. That dog don’t hunt.

  10. terripet says:
    August 28, 2018 at 6:30 pm

    Shouldn’t of cheated but can’t blame you look who your coach is

    ————————————————————————

    Do you make dumb comments under every patriots related article? or just this one?

  11. “Probably be hanging out with Alex Guerrero; he’s the one who got him in hot water in the first place.”

    That’s such a ridiculous statement. Guerroro and Brady are building the TB12 sports medicine clinic as a brand and there is every indication they want to expand it to other cities.

    The clinic is for not just pro athletes but college and high school players as well, whoever has the money to pay the fees.

    And you seem to think their big secret is PEDs and that they’ll successfully be able to build the brand and expand it over a period of years without that ever coming out?

    SMH

  12. “He’s been seen partying with his cronies all over boston’s south end. This clown is full of it”

    Lolz nobody goes to Southie to party. That statement alone shows who’s “full of it” and its not Edelman

  13. terripet says:
    August 28, 2018 at 6:30 pm

    Shouldn’t of cheated but can’t blame you look who your coach is

    Usually I manage to ignore the drivel you post on every Patriots article, but “shouldn’t of” is just too much to handle. Please learn some grammar before you post anything again.

  14. harrisonhits2 says:
    August 28, 2018 at 6:42 pm
    “He’s been seen partying with his cronies all over boston’s south end. This clown is full of it”

    Lolz nobody goes to Southie to party. That statement alone shows who’s “full of it” and its not Edelman

    —————-

    The jealous toolbag probably meant southie, but the south end and south boston are two different neighborhoods.

  15. TruFBFan says:

    August 28, 2018 at 6:37 pm

    Then…don’t use PED’s. This isn’t rocket science. Stop cheating. And yes Pats fans, PEDs are cheating. Although I am sure you idiots will bring up the Ideal Gas Law again. I’m a damn former U.S. Navy Submarine Officer. Physics trained. That dog don’t hunt.

    ———————————————————————————-

    Thanks for your service…but while you were underwater in places that you can’t talk about, it was reported that the THREE Colts footballs were also below the required PSI. And that was after the officials allowed the Colts footballs to warm up indoors while the Patriots footballs were ALL being measured twice. That was not a valid scientific test and that didn’t stop the dog from hunting the Patriots. False PSI numbers were then reported and not corrected for about a year.

    But the dog kept hunting. 56 lies….A media smear campaign about an off season text message and a replaced phone convinced countless dimwits that someone let air out of one teams footballs. But the footballs from both teams had below regulation PSI. The dirty dog kept hunting the Patriots and the dog stole 1 million bucks, 2 draft picks while forcing Brady to miss 25% of the 2015 season.

    Roger Goodell is still hiding the PSI report from the 2015 NFL season…so it looks like the truth is being hidden from football fans.

  16. billymutt says:
    August 28, 2018 at 6:44 pm
    terripet says:
    August 28, 2018 at 6:30 pm

    Shouldn’t of cheated but can’t blame you look who your coach is

    Usually I manage to ignore the drivel you post on every Patriots article, but “shouldn’t of” is just too much to handle. Please learn some grammar before you post anything again.

    —-

    Good luck getting an improvement there.

    I just miss all the classic terripet “predictions” – always turned out to be the complete opposite of what would actually happen. Quite impressive – you could bet the reverse lock and do well financially.

  17. TruFBFan says:
    August 28, 2018 at 6:37 pm

    I am sure you idiots will bring up the Ideal Gas Law again. I’m a damn former U.S. Navy Submarine Officer. Physics trained. That dog don’t hunt.
    ——————————————————————————-

    I don’t recall seeing any Patriot fans mentioning the “Ideal Gas Law” in the last few years.

    They probably don’t need to when fans of other teams post videos where you can watch something happen to footballs when they get cold. It’s hard to pretend that something that is called a “law” doesn’t exist…when it can be seen happing in a video.

    Try searching on the popular online video site for: “DEFLATE GATE & WHY SCIENCE SAYS THE PATRIOTS DID NOT TAMPER WITH FOOTBALLS” and then please explain how the Physics that you learned while in the navy explains how the footballs in the video drop PSI without air being removed. Does it have anything to do with being moved from a warm environment to a colder environment???

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!