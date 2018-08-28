Le’Veon Bell denies telling teammates he will report on Labor Day

Getty Images

Le'Veon Bell disputes telling some teammates he will report to the Steelers on Monday.

“Don’t believe the fake news, I never said anything to no one,” Bell tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that some Steelers expect Bell to show up six days before the team’s season opener. The star running back arrived six days before the Steelers’ first game last season.

Bell played in the victory over the Browns to open the 2017 season but gained only 32 yards on 10 carries and 15 yards on three receptions.

The sides again failed to come to terms on a long-term extension by the July deadline, prompting his holdout for a second consecutive year. He has yet to sign the $14.5 million franchise tender.