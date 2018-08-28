Le’Veon Bell denies telling teammates he will report on Labor Day

Posted by Charean Williams on August 28, 2018, 6:44 PM EDT
Le'Veon Bell disputes telling some teammates he will report to the Steelers on Monday.

Don’t believe the fake news, I never said anything to no one,” Bell tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that some Steelers expect Bell to show up six days before the team’s season opener. The star running back arrived six days before the Steelers’ first game last season.

Bell played in the victory over the Browns to open the 2017 season but gained only 32 yards on 10 carries and 15 yards on three receptions.

The sides again failed to come to terms on a long-term extension by the July deadline, prompting his holdout for a second consecutive year. He has yet to sign the $14.5 million franchise tender.

19 responses to “Le’Veon Bell denies telling teammates he will report on Labor Day

  6. Just leave. The whole team busts their butts all summer and James Conner fought for an opportunity but Bell is gonna be lazy, skip everything, and expect everyone to love him. Wish they spent the 17m elsewhere.

  8. “I never said anything to no one”…Wait….doesnt that mean he said something to everyone?

  9. I hate to break it to you ladies but he’s the best player in the NFL and he can do as he pleases. It’ll be great listening to you whine again later when he balls super hard on your teams

  10. So in other words he ain’t showing up til sometime after and he doesn’t want to look bad now.
    This was the guy complaining about the fans making him out to be a bad guy. You know what would have stopped all this Lev, signing the tender and showing up to be a part of the team. You made your decisions, now deal with the fallout. Hopefully you’ll be in game shape come October.

  11. I’m not gonna report… let me tell you sport
    Imma need 16 mil..whoever else I’m gonna kill.
    It hard livin off just fourteen mil.
    You have no idea of my skill.
    My Instagram,not a scam..,
    Just tryna be all I am…
    Buy my drop before I stop…
    so you can realize what I what I got…
    it’s easy to rhyme and what I say. …
    It makes no sense, but hey..

  13. @Spartanlegend….

    Far from “best” player in NFL. Not even best player on his team (Antonio Brown please stand up) He is a money player not team player that’s why he will never wear a ring. Once he signs Trade em’.

  14. I dare any player holding out to not show up for the whole entire season. He has 14 million reasons why he needs to show up and play. These holdouts don’t do anything for these players except skip training camp. They come back in time to pick up a paycheck.

  15. It truly amazes me coming from a hard-working town, did you all don’t understand labor disputes. If you’re the best player and you’re being offered Minimal money for your value why would you report and why would you sign. The other guys received offers of greater guaranteed money. In a very short career at running back, he absolutely should be requesting his value. If you steel workers don’t understand that then you’re the one that is less educated. Always had walkouts and Union disputes it had to be settled just what in the hell do you think this is. Think about it people. you’re the best in the business at your job, and the job showed you they don’t really want your services why would you keep working for that company.

