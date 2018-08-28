Lions release Robert Ayers a day after signing him

Getty Images

Defensive end Robert Ayers‘ stay with the Lions turned out to be a very brief one.

The Lions announced Ayers’ signing on Monday in a move designed to bolster their defensive line heading into the regular season. Any bolstering will have to come from other parties, however, because they announced that he has been released on Tuesday.

None of the team’s beat reporters have any further word about why the Lions changed course on Ayers so quickly and the Lions did not announce that he was being released with a failed physical or injury designation.

Whatever the reason for the quick turn of events, Ayers is now free to sign with any other team while the Lions will be looking elsewhere for help up front this year.