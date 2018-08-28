Malcolm Jenkins hates Super Bowl champion sign in locker room

Getty Images

The Eagles made a couple of additions to their locker room this offseason.

A sign reading “Super Bowl LII Champions” and a picture of the Lombardi Trophy have been hung on the wall in honor of their 41-33 victory over the Patriots in February. There’s nothing out of the ordinary about a team celebrating that kind of success, but safety Malcolm Jenkins would prefer that the wall looked the same as it did before the team won the title.

“I hate it, personally,” Jenkins said, via Sheil Kapadia of The Athletic. “My focus is all on adding another ‘I’ to the end of that. And so it’s great. But I’m well beyond celebrating last year’s accomplishments because they don’t mean anything this year, they don’t get us anything. I said it earlier this offseason, it’s not boxing where we get to hold the belt and somebody has to come beat us and take it. We don’t have anything. We’re at the bottom just like everybody else.”

The prospect of the Eagles becoming complacent has been discussed often over the course of the offseason and coach Doug Pederson calls it “the number one evil in our sport” in his book Fearless. The Eagles are on guard, then, but Jenkins, while citing the new signage, notes that it’s a “difficult thing” to approach this year the same way as last year.

Whatever changes have been made, we’re a little more than a week away from seeing the results in a regular season game.