NFL fears that Jerry Richardson’s situation is “tip of the iceberg”

Posted by Mike Florio on August 28, 2018, 11:34 AM EDT
Earning a statue doesn’t necessarily accelerate the expiration of statutes of limitations.

When news first emerged regarding the settlement agreements that sparked the unforced-forced sale of the Panthers by team founder Jerry Richardson, two questions emerged as it relates to the possibility that other teams may be facing similar predicaments: “How many other teams have negotiated similar settlements in the past without disclosing them to the league? . . . . How many other teams will be promptly self-reporting those settlements now?”

While answers have yet to emerge, the league remains concerned that related problems may arise. That’s something Mark Leibovich realized in four years of studying the NFL in connection with his new book, Big Game: The NFL in Dangerous Times. Leibovich prepared a “What I Learned” essay for Peter King’s Football Morning in America column, and Leibovich learned plenty about the dynamics that abruptly brought down one of the league’s most powerful men. And he offered a prediction that, if accurate, could be strong enough to shatter a Shield.

I learned the Jerry Richardson problem is not over,” Leibovich writes. “There is real concern that Jerry Richardson is the tip of the iceberg. With obscenely rich and powerful and aggressive people like NFL owners, there can be a commonness of not only acting in a brutish and entitled way, but also, simply, of being able to pay people off when they try to speak out. Needless to say, Richardson has no monopoly inside the membership on having engaged in outdated behavior. I think there will be other cases. The league fears there will be others.”

Settlement agreements, coupled with confidentiality provisions, have become commonplace in corporate America. Companies offer to cut a check to a potentially disgruntled employee in exchange for peace and, more importantly, silence. The Richardson case proves that the silence may not be permanent. The consequences of that silence being broken can be.

14 responses to “NFL fears that Jerry Richardson’s situation is “tip of the iceberg”

  1. Brutish & entitled? Lol Sounds like weasal Fidel Goodell words. Remind me again why the owners pay him 40 million per year?

  6. Irsay is definitely in need of an investigation. He’s been known to party with hookers and we know Jerry Jones has photos all over the internet with hookers as well, so that kind of smoke means there’s likely that entitlement fire elsewhere.

    This will not help with the female demopgraphic either.

    The bell tolls for thee, Goodell. The bell tolls for thee.

  7. Of course it’s only the tip! (where’s Michael Scott when you need him?) How much do we already know about? Jerry Jones has a thing for young women. Dan Snyder made his millions fleecing little old ladies. David Tepper has brass testicles on his desk. Bob McNair is a racist. Just look at how they treat the players to see what the owners are like. Sure, some are better than others, but there’s enough skeletons in closets to make a Army of Darkness remake.

  8. While I wouldn’t be surprised if there were other cases, the question is how many. However, without evidence of the existence of such settlements, it seems that some reporters may be getting ahead of themselves.

    If there is reason to believe such settlements have taken place, then let the investigative reporters look into it first before assuming that there is a massive coverup going on.

  9. Old white men run this entire country, not just the NFL. And since it’s a good ole boys club, they’ll all be fine. If I’m being honest, Jerry Richardson gave up too easily. He couldv’e kept his team if he tried to fight it.

  10. I get the intolerance around sexually immoral behavior by rich men. I understand it’s 2018 and with all the different women’s movements and the highlighting of inequality issues that we live in a different landscape. As we should.
    However, if you feel as though someone has wronged you in any way (sexually or racially) and you choose to get a big fat check to keep your mouth shut that is YOUR choice and you SHOULD KEEP is shut. If you want justice however and you want to bring these actions to light then you don’t get a big check to go along with that. Can’t have it both ways.
    I’m sure there are plenty of legitimate cases of truly bad behavior but I’ll bet there are even more flimsy cases that are just cash grabs by gold digging women.
    Sorry, this is the just the way it is…

  11. I’m not sure what’s happening here, but the Goodell and the NFL have a boatload of problems….many self inflicted; e.g. the protest issue which should have been stopped at the outset, declining TV viewership,leaks from NFL HQ, a lack of full support of Goodell’s “PC” approach to management issues, accelerating ticket, parking and concession prices nearing an adversarial approach to average income fans, a shaky relationship with the NFLPA, the “helmet” and consequential injury and potential liability issues, the Kaepernick/Reid lawsuits, the failed Charger franchise ‘relocation’ to LA along with Oakland Raiders ‘relocation’ to Las Vegas and finally, the gambling issue which will become a massive problem for the NFL.

  12. Yeh god for bid a white man is rich theses days and does not share his wealth. Its what’s yours is mine mentality theses days rather then step up and earn yours. Everyone wants a hand out.

  14. So what if a bunch a rich guys act like jerks and pay people off to keep their silence. The people getting paid are usually making life changing money and sometimes get to keep their job as well, so what’s the big deal? If it’s not rape or murder, why should anyone care? The current crop of old millionaires/billionaires don’t care about political correctness and aren’t going to change. Maybe if the NFL had a better commissioner, they could whether storms like this a lot easier.

