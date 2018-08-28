Panthers offensive line injuries won’t let up

Getty Images

The Panthers may be one of the teams that benefit the most from leaving rosters at 90 through the final preseason game.

At their current rate, they may need every body to be able to put an offensive line on the field Thursday.

Reserve offensive lineman Jeremiah Sirles, who started at right tackle last week because of all the other injuries that have hit them at the position, was out of practice Monday because of a hamstring issue he suffered Friday night.

According to Brendan Marks of the Charlotte Observer, Sirles said he’s feeling better but didn’t know if he’d play this week. That almost pales in relation to their other problems.

All-Pro right tackle Daryl Williams is expected to be out a significant time after an MCL tear/dislocated kneecap suffered during the first padded practice of camp. Left guard Amini Silatolu is recovering from surgery on a torn meniscus. Left tackle Matt Kalil just underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee a week ago.

That leaves them with bigger questions than any of their individual situations, as picking their 53-man roster this weekend will be complicated by the need to keep enough linemen for an active group in the opener. With so many players dealing with near-term injuries, they might have to go short at other positions and cut players they might like to keep so they have cover for the early part of the season on the line.