Panthers to start Taylor Heinicke in preseason finale

AP

The Panthers sniffed around some veteran quarterback options this offseason, but never brought one in.

And for the moment, it appears they may be content with one of the options on hand.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera told reporters that Taylor Heinicke would start Thursday’s preseason finale, the latest sign that he has leapfrogged Garrett Gilbert for the clipboard role behind Cam Newton.

Heinicke lacks what you’d call NFL experience. He’s played one game, thrown one pass, completed it for 10 yards, giving him a sweet 108.3 passer rating.

But he’s been the more impressive of the options on hand, showing an ability to extend plays with his feet during the preseason.

The Panthers let longtime caddy Derek Anderson walk in free agency (where he remains), since his “familiarity with the offense” card was obsolete with the firing of coordinator Mike Shula and the hiring of Norv Turner.

If something happened to Newton in the regular season, their faith may waver, but Heinicke (who spent time with Turner in Minnesota) seems to have taken the lead for that role now.