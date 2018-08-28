Paxton Lynch “absolutely” hopes to stay in Denver

AP

The Broncos have named Chad Kelly the backup quarterback to Case Keenum. So what does that mean for Paxton Lynch?

It could mean the end of the line for Lynch in Denver only two years after the Broncos made him the 26th overall choice.

“I’m not worried about anything past the next day,” Lynch said, via Ryan O’Halloran of The Denver Post. “I’m focused on preparing myself to play well on Thursday (at Arizona). . . . I wouldn’t say [the uncertainly produces] stress but obviously you think about it and you’re not happy about it. But I have to do what I have to do with the hand I’ve been dealt.”

Lynch, though, “absolutely” hopes to stay in Denver despite his demotion. Kelly, who has a 107.8 passer rating in the preseason, will start Thursday’s game.

“I love it here; I’ve said that since Day One,” Lynch said. “I’ve gone through some things. I’ve struggled. I haven’t played well at times. Sometimes, I’ve played well. I have to find that consistency.”