Rams add a running back

Running back Todd Gurley hasn’t played this preseason as the Rams have prioritized keeping starting players healthy over getting them game reps this summer.

That won’t change on Thursday night when they close out the preseason slate against the Saints and the team plans to sit other offensive players they plan to use in the regular season as well. That will leave work for players at the end of the roster and the team added another player to that list on Tuesday.

The Rams announced that they have signed running back Larry Rose to the roster. It’s Rose’s second stint with the team this year as he was with them for part of the offseason program before being waived in June. Rose initially signed with the Titans after going undrafted and landed with the Rams as a waiver claim.

Rose ran for 4,558 yards and 37 touchdowns in four years at New Mexico State.