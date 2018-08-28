Ravens draft picks Greg Senat and DeShon Elliott looking at long injury absences

AP

The Ravens put fourth-round wide receiver Jaleel Scott on injured reserve Monday and it looks like he’ll have company on that list from two other draft picks.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said on Tuesday that sixth-round picks Greg Senat and DeShon Elliott are both looking at lengthy injury recoveries.

Senat, who was bidding for a role on the offensive line, has turf toe and shared a picture of himself in a walking boot on social media. Harbaugh said, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, that he wasn’t happy about the rookie’s decision to do that and that it will be up to General Manager Ozzie Newsome if he goes on injured reserve.

Elliott has a broken forearm and Harbaugh said he will likely miss the entire season. The University of Texas alum was trying for a spot in the secondary this summer.