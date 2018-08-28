Report: 49ers set to add running back Ja’Quan Gardner

Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers are planning to add running back Ja’Quan Gardner to the roster ahead of Thursday’s preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Matt Maiocco of NBCBayArea.com.

The 49ers will sign Gardner – an undrafted free agent out of Division II Humboldt State – if he passes a physical with the team on Tuesday.

The 5-foot-7 running back rushed for 1,322 yards and 21 touchdowns as a senior last year at Humboldt State. In 42 career games, he rushed for 5,495 yards with 72 touchdowns. He also caught 81 passes for 767 yards and four touchdowns.

With Jerrick McKinnon and Matt Breida unlikely to play in the preseason finale, and Joe Williams set to miss the start of the year due to a fractured rib, Gardner would help ease the 49ers depth issues for the final game of the exhibition calendar.