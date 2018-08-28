Report: Alshon Jeffery will miss at least the first two games

Getty Images

Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery‘s injured shoulder will keep him out at least the first two games of the season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The team, though, is expected to activate him to the 53-player roster this weekend with hopes that Jeffery can return by Week Three.

The Eagles’ first two games are against the Falcons and the Buccaneers.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said earlier Tuesday that Jeffery is “progressing well” but offered no guarantees that the receiver would return for the season opener.

Jeffery is on the physically unable to perform list and would miss six games if he remained on the list after final cutdowns Saturday.

Jeffery played through his shoulder injury last season, catching 57 passes for 789 yards and nine touchdowns in his first season with the Eagles.