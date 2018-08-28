Report: Browns to sign Earl Watford

Getty Images

The Bears weren’t able to find a team to trade for guard Earl Watford before releasing him on Sunday, but it appears Watford had better luck when it came to finding a team as a free agent.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Browns will sign Watford on Tuesday.

Watford signed with the Bears in April after spending the first five years of his career with the Cardinals. Watford made 21 starts over his final three years in Arizona and has played in 43 regular season games overall.

With Kevin Zeitler and second-round pick Austin Corbett on hand at guard, the Browns are likely going to look at Watford as a depth option as they set the roster for the start of the regular season.