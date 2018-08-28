Report: Le’Veon Bell tells teammates he will report on Labor Day

Getty Images

Labor Day may be the day that Le'Veon Bell goes back to work.

The Steelers running back has not signed his franchise tender or reported to the Steelers since the deadline to sign a multi-year deal passed in July. Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Bell has told some of his teammates that he will report to the team on Monday.

That’s the first day of practice for the week leading up to Pittsburgh’s Week One game against the Browns. Bell also reported six days ahead of the team’s first game in 2017, although he came in to take a physical a few days before that practice. There’s no word on if his plans are similar on that front as well.

When Bell reports, the Steelers will have a roster exemption for up to two weeks for the running back. Bell played in Week One last year despite missing out on offseason work, training camp and the preseason.