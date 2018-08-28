Report: Le’Veon Bell tells teammates he will report on Labor Day

Posted by Josh Alper on August 28, 2018, 4:22 PM EDT
Getty Images

Labor Day may be the day that Le'Veon Bell goes back to work.

The Steelers running back has not signed his franchise tender or reported to the Steelers since the deadline to sign a multi-year deal passed in July. Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Bell has told some of his teammates that he will report to the team on Monday.

That’s the first day of practice for the week leading up to Pittsburgh’s Week One game against the Browns. Bell also reported six days ahead of the team’s first game in 2017, although he came in to take a physical a few days before that practice. There’s no word on if his plans are similar on that front as well.

When Bell reports, the Steelers will have a roster exemption for up to two weeks for the running back. Bell played in Week One last year despite missing out on offseason work, training camp and the preseason.

Permalink 22 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

22 responses to “Report: Le’Veon Bell tells teammates he will report on Labor Day

  1. Come on back, buddy! You’re my #1 fantasy football draft pick, I need ya! (me delusionally thinking my FF team is priority #1 for L-Bell, LOL!)

  3. I give it 2-3 practices until he tweaks his hamstring and essentially becomes ineffective the whole season

  4. If he does all the tough talking Steeler fans on here bad mouthing him will be using their Terrible Towels to wipe the tears of joy streaming down their faces from his return .

  6. The Steelers somehow managed to make Leveon a victim…and that’s pretty hard to do…it doesn’t get any more screwed up than franchise tagging a RB not once, but twice!!!

  7. Why aren’t we hearing daily news (manufactured stories) about Bell being traded, the coach not valuing him, the team being broke or how incompetent the front office is? Oh I forgot, those stories are just relegated to Mack and the Raiders. Talk about media bias to the truest degree. Speaking of, where is my daily “Mack is going to be traded to X because the Uber driver picked him up at Y airport” ?

  9. Steelers fans trashed this guy all off season but will be the first ones to sing his praises once he rushes for 1,400 yards and catches 80 balls again. They only love you when you’re benefitting them, they could care less about Le’Veon besides his football ability.

  10. The Steelers somehow managed to make Leveon a victim…and that’s pretty hard to do…it doesn’t get any more screwed up than franchise tagging a RB not once, but twice!!!

    3

    So Mr Mensa tells us how the conversations went between Bell’s agent and the Steelers as you seem to profess such knowledge of the discussion……oh wait to are just a loud mouthed troll throwing something obtuse against the wall hoping it would stick…..you have no clue what you are talking about.
    The Steelers have over paid for Bell but need to ride him for he is worth this year and same good riddance because he has become an unwanted head case.

  12. This is good news – Le’V should be in game shape just in time to play the Pats in week 15 and bring his lifetime record against the Hoodie to 0 and 4.

  14. my_old_name_was_offensive says:
    August 28, 2018 at 4:30 pm

    The Steelers somehow managed to make Leveon a victim…and that’s pretty hard to do…it doesn’t get any more screwed up than franchise tagging a RB not once, but twice!!!
    ———————————————————————————–

    So Bell is the victim for making $12 Mil last season and $14.5 Mil this season? Poor guy…

  15. youngnoizecom says:
    August 28, 2018 at 4:39 pm

    Steelers fans trashed this guy all off season but will be the first ones to sing his praises once he rushes for 1,400 yards and catches 80 balls again. They only love you when you’re benefitting them, they could care less about Le’Veon besides his football ability.
    ———————————————————————————–

    Which is the case for 99.99% of the NFL fans. Does anyone really care what a player does once he is no longer on their favorite team? Not many.

  16. blkandgld4eva says:
    August 28, 2018 at 4:53 pm
    .
    .
    .
    Does anyone really care what a player does once he is no longer on their favorite team? Not many.
    —-
    Which sort of the reason players shouldn’t care about fans opinions when negotiating their contract or holding out for more money. At least you’re honest though.

  17. my_old_name_was_offensive says:
    August 28, 2018 at 4:30 pm
    The Steelers somehow managed to make Leveon a victim…and that’s pretty hard to do…it doesn’t get any more screwed up than franchise tagging a RB not once, but twice!!!

    ———————

    Not sure how you figure that. He got more guaranteed money in only 2 years than any running back in NFL history. And then he gets to be a free agent at age 26 on top of that just as the cap goes way up.

    Cha-Ching!

  18. The franchise tag rules seem to hit RBs particularly hard as it can allow a team to keep a player from hitting FA for up to 6 to 7 years. So if you are a 22 year old rookie, you could be prevented from hitting UFA until you’re 28 or 29 years old, at which point you are unlikley to get a big deal due to age.

  19. The NFL needs to change their rules – if you miss more than half of training camp due to non-injury events, you should be banned from participating in the regular or post-season games that season; this miscreant just is plain lazy and didn’t want to subject himself to the same situation as the rest of the mere mortals on his team.

    Absolutely disgusting player. I’d not want a teammate like him – what a joke.

  21. On September 2nd the Steeler’s, convinced that Bell is more trouble than he is worth and the back ups are capable, will rescind the Franchise tag on Bell making him a free agent

  22. “Does anyone really care what a player does once he is no longer on their favorite team? Not many.”

    6thsense10 says:
    Which sort of the reason players shouldn’t care about fans opinions when negotiating their contract or holding out for more money.
    ==

    Its those fans who ultimately pay LeVeon Bell’s salary. He’s free to ask for all the money in the world. I personally don’t care if he gets it or he doesn’t. Truth is, the more guys like him get the more the rest of us have to pay to watch the game we love — a game I was supporting decades before he was born, and God willing, will be long after he’s retired.
    Mr. Bell doesn’t know you or I exist, let alone care about either one of us. Why should I care about him after football? All I really know about the guy is he’s an excellent football player who lacks the character or integrity to follow the rules. What’s to care about?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!