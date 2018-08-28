Report: Steelers clear cap space by reworking Vance McDonald’s deal

Getty Images

The Steelers cleared more than $2 million in salary cap space by reworking Vance McDonald‘s contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Pittsburgh converted $3 million of the tight end’s base salary into a signing bonus for this season.

McDonald remains sidelined, having missed most of the past month with a foot injury. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week that McDonald was close to returning to practice on a limited basis.

McDonald is aiming to be ready for the season opener.

The six-year veteran made 14 catches for 188 yards and a touchdown in 10 games last season after a trade from San Francisco. But McDonald had a breakout performance in the postseason, catching 10 passes for 112 yards against the Jaguars.