Rob Gronkowski open to new deal, not focused on it

Getty Images

Wide receiver Odell Beckham‘s new deal with the Giants has an average annual salary of $16.4 million per year, which is significantly more than any tight end is currently making in the NFL.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was asked if he’d like to see tight ends get lumped in with their pass-catching brethren on the contract front. Gronkowski said it “would be cool” if that’s how things played out.

That seems unlikely to happen overnight, but it made for a natural segue into a question about whether Gronkowski would like to have something done to his contract. It’s been a topic of conversation throughout the offseason and Gronkowski said he’s “always open for that,” but said it wasn’t something he’s paying much attention to with the regular season right around the corner.

“It is what it is,” Gronkowski said, via a transcript distributed by the team. “That’s not really my focus. I got a long season ahead and just trying to focus on what I need to really do and just let everything else play out.”

Gronkowski has base salaries of $8 million this year and $9 million in 2019. The Patriots added $5.5 million in incentives to his contract last year, but have not made any alterations ahead of this season.