Roquan Smith still limited by hamstring

AP

First-round pick Roquan Smith missed training camp during his contract impasse with the Bears, and it now appears he may miss the entire preseason schedule.

The linebacker is still bothered by a left hamstring strain, and has been limited to some individual drills and light running during practice. That makes it seem unlikely they’d put him out there for his first game action in Thursday’s preseason finale.

“We’ll continue to monitor it,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said, via Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune. “And if we feel like he’s in a spot where we think it makes more sense to go in there and get him some reps to get in and play, then we’ll do that. But that’ll be a day-to-day-type thing.

“I would love to get him out there. I just don’t know if that’s where we’re going to be.”

While soft-tissue problems are (at least anecdotally) common for players who miss camp time, Nagy said they were closely monitoring Smith’s conditioning level to know when they might get him back.

“Mentally right now I feel like he’s in a good spot,” Nagy said. “It’s more, can he last through a game? Or what are his reps if he does play in that game? That we really don’t know. And then you’re just at a point where, do you want to take the risk of overdoing it, and then you compound something?”

While game reps might be beneficial, it would be foolish to push Smith to get those Thursday. That makes the next target the regular season opener against the Packers.