Sammy Watkins has a better deal than Odell Beckham

August 28, 2018
Early in camp, after Odell Beckham surrendered most of his leverage by not holding out, his agent leaked that the Giants had offered Beckham less per year than the $16 million per year Sammy Watkins received from the Chiefs. For many, the immediate reaction was, “How is Sammy Watkins relevant to Odell Beckham?”

The answer was that Beckham’s camp was evaluating the team’s offer not in terms of “new money” (where Steelers receiver Antonio Brown currently has the best deal, at $17 million annually) but by looking at total value. Under that metric, Watkins had set the highest bar at $16 million per year.

Ultimately, Beckham beat both metrics. In new money, it’s $18 million per year. In total value, it’s $16.4 million per year. But although reasonable minds can (and will) differ on this, total value really is the more accurate way to analyze a contract. Rarely if ever do contract extensions represent actual “extensions” to a contract; typically, the old contract gets ripped up and the new contract takes its place.

That’s what happened with Beckham. He has a new six-year, $98.459 million deal, not a one-year, $8.459 million deal with a five-year, $90 million package that begins in 2019.

So, apples to apples, Beckham gets $400,000 more per year on average than Watkins. But Watkins has the better deal.

Here’s why: Beckham has signed for six years, and Watkins is under contract for only three. So after Beckham has reportedly earned $60 million and enters the back nine (three) of his commitment, Watkins will have made $48 million and will be taking another trip to the open market.

Yes, Beckham will have made $60 million over those three years. But he’ll be committed to only $38 million over the final three years, and unless he suddenly becomes willing to hold out (which he wasn’t willing to do this year), the Giants won’t surrender their ability to enjoy three lower-cost seasons after enduring three high-rent campaigns that mesh with the three relatively cheap years under running back Saquon Barkley‘s rookie contract.

And so when Beckham sees Watkins, who has more than 120 fewer catches, nearly 1,400 fewer yards, 13 fewer touchdowns, and three fewer Pro Bowl appearances in the same number of seasons, get another big contract on the open market at the age of 28 while Beckham remains tied to the Giants through his 31st birthday at an average at that point of $12.6 million per year, Beckham will have only himself to blame for neither insisting on a shorter-term deal nor buying insurance against a career-ending injury nor opting to go year-to-year until hitting the open market — and the jackpot that would go along with it — in 2021, when he’ll be 28.

  4. And you wonder why the majority of NFL players will never see guaranteed contracts? This is why, there are articles that talk specifically about how in 3 years someone will make more than they will.

    They want the eye-popping numbers but don’t have the bandwidth to consider how that impacts other players. Cousins did it right with the short-term contract that is entirely guaranteed.

  7. Beckham will make millions more in endorsement money that Sammy Watkins will never see. Beckham needed a good deal to establish himself as an elite and that in turn will bring in more endorsement dollars. If you ever travel to Europe, you will already see NIKE commercials with him and Cristiano Ronaldo all over the continent. Big money is Nike money!

  8. How did he get $48M over three years? By landing on the open market. That’s how good players get paid great money.

  11. I never understand why players sign for 5 plus years. Contracts rarely make it to the full years and the top players start whining that other players are making more as the market increases every year. Also, many of the players want more of the money upfront giving them -really high “annual” salaries the first couple years but then start whining that they’re “underpaid” for the remainder of the contract.

  12. Interesting.. but would anyone be surprised if he refused to play to leverage reworking his contract in 2 years? I wouldn’t.

  18. Dang, I’m feeling bad for OBJ. I’ll be depressed the rest of the week knowing how should have gotten more than $60 million guaranteed. I just don’t know how he can feed his family with that insult of a deal.

  19. We see this time and time again. A player signs like a 5 year/$300 trillion dollar contract and we explode because it is way too much money. Three days later, someone will report that it is really a 3 year contract worth $52 and three frisbees.

  20. All this money for a guy that’s never even contributed to a playoff win.

    To date: 1 playoff game in 4 active seasons where the Giants got absolutely pummeled and he only had 4 catches for 28 yards on 11 targets.

  23. People are getting caught up on comparing this deal to that deal. There are different situations to be considered. Watkins and Beckham are both good players but they are not the same. Watkins is on his 3rd team now and was essentially a FA after the 2017 season. Beckham is not in that situation. He was drafted by the Giants and elected to stay with the Giants for now… we will see what the future holds for him and what the Giants want to do. For now congratulations and good luck to both players.

  24. As a Chiefs fan, for that $16 million, I’d take a good corner and safety for that money instead of Watkins. He and mahomes should be dynamite, but $16 Million is way too much for Watkins, and tyreek hill will be up for a new deal soon.

  25. When Watkins goes back into the market after three years, OBJ will break his contract, hold out for more money, and screw his teammates and fans. That’s what selfish diva receivers do. Count on it.

  32. Watkins will absolutely not live up to this deal. Did you see his key drops down the stretch last year with the Rams? He’s got the size and the great college career, but he’s not special at the NFL level. His next deal may be for the league minimum, which makes OBJs deal much sweeter. Oh, and OBJ is very special, as long as his childish antics don’t cost him.

  33. I need to see the cap numbers over those last 3 years before I believe that he’s a bargain to the Giants on the back end. More likely the number balloons and they’ll be back at the table trying negotiate a new deal that gets his cap number down (so they can extend Engram, Barkley or whoever else, or go get that big free agent). I won’t lose sleep about OBJ’s plight.

  34. you are extremely naive if you dont believe beckham will be holding out in 3 years after his front loaded contract enters the 4th year and he’s “only” making $12.5m. players conveniently forget the front loaded portion of contracts, as well as signing bonuses.

  39. I wouldn’t hold my breath on Sammy Watkins performing at the level that warrants a better deal in 3 years

  41. You folks are funny. As long as there are stupid owners and GMs in the league, the Sammy Watkins types will also get paid by someone. It doesn’t matter that they don’t actually produce, because they have the “potential” to produce and silly teams will chase that dream with bags of money.

