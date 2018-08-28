Sean McVay “very, very optimistic” about Aaron Donald deal

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 28, 2018, 8:12 PM EDT
Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is still unsigned with the regular season fast approaching, but coach Sean McVay sounded more confident than ever today that Donald’s holdout will end soon.

PFT reported this week that Donald and the Rams are getting close to a $22 million a year deal, and McVay indicated it’s very close. Asked by reporters today about Donald’s status, McVay indicated that they’ve recently come closer to reaching a deal.

“I’m very, very optimistic,” he said. “There is a level of increased optimism.”

McVay still believes Donald can play in the Rams’ Week One game against the Raiders.

“Hopefully if we do get it done in the next couple days, we do feel good about him being ready for Oakland,” McVay said. “The dialogue has increased, the level of urgency is extremely high on both sides.”

McVay closed the discussion about Donald by saying, “Aaron, see you soon, buddy.” He sounded like he thinks Donald’s new contract will get done very soon.

5 responses to “Sean McVay “very, very optimistic” about Aaron Donald deal

  2. This will go down as a colossal mistake. It will be just like the Suh contract. Miami finally had to cut that cord and LA will be in the same boat in a couple of years. The irony is that Suh ended up on the Rams too.
    This team is so front loaded with heavy contracts it’s unbelievable. They have a 2-3 year window then they’ll have to purge all of these high priced guys. The LA yard sale of 2021 will be full of pro bowlers…

  3. FYI to all the haters or unimformed,the Rams are close to 90 million in cap space next offseason even with all the resent signings of Cook,Gurley, Havenstein and soon Donald. So there,no cap hell like you all are hoping. Go Rams!!

  4. “FYI to all the haters or unimformed,the Rams are close to 90 million in cap space next offseason even with all the resent signings of Cook,Gurley, Havenstein and soon Donald. So there,no cap hell like you all are hoping. Go Rams!!”

    They’ve ate up much of their available 2019 cap space with these signings. That being said, it’s the name of extending their contending window, and if they get a SB run out of this, cap issues are a small price to pay.

  5. fcoprado says:
    August 28, 2018 at 8:40 pm
    FYI to all the haters or unimformed,the Rams are close to 90 million in cap space next offseason even with all the resent signings of Cook,Gurley, Havenstein and soon Donald. So there,no cap hell like you all are hoping. Go Rams!!

    1. no tbey are not
    2. teams with a lot of cap space stink
    3. they will need all of that and more with a qb and rb standing there

    when you are overpaying every player you bring in or ones you drafted and wait to extend, you are automatically in cap hell

    enjoy!

