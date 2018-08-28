Sean McVay “very, very optimistic” about Aaron Donald deal

Getty Images

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is still unsigned with the regular season fast approaching, but coach Sean McVay sounded more confident than ever today that Donald’s holdout will end soon.

PFT reported this week that Donald and the Rams are getting close to a $22 million a year deal, and McVay indicated it’s very close. Asked by reporters today about Donald’s status, McVay indicated that they’ve recently come closer to reaching a deal.

“I’m very, very optimistic,” he said. “There is a level of increased optimism.”

McVay still believes Donald can play in the Rams’ Week One game against the Raiders.

“Hopefully if we do get it done in the next couple days, we do feel good about him being ready for Oakland,” McVay said. “The dialogue has increased, the level of urgency is extremely high on both sides.”

McVay closed the discussion about Donald by saying, “Aaron, see you soon, buddy.” He sounded like he thinks Donald’s new contract will get done very soon.