Seantrel Henderson recovering after having non-cancerous cyst removed

Getty Images

The Texans haven’t said why right tackle Seantrel Henderson did not play against the Rams last weekend and has been out of practice recently, but it is not an injury related to football.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that Henderson is recovering from having a non-cancerous cyst removed. Wilson adds that Henderson has been able to resume working out and is expected to be back on the field in time to face the Patriots in the opening game of the season.

Henderson has dealt with non-football illness throughout his career. He has Crohn’s disease and attempts to mitigate its symptoms by using marijuana led to a pair of suspensions when Henderson was a member of the Bills.

Henderson started the first two preseason games at right tackle for Houston. Rookie Martinas Rankin could make a push for the job after being activated from the physically unable to perform list last week.