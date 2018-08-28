Su’a Cravens wants to show Broncos what they’ve been waiting to see

Getty Images

Safety Su'a Cravens was hoping to get a fresh start with the Broncos this season, but his hopes of doing that have been hampered by knee soreness.

Cravens started missing practices on August 1 and than had a setback when he “came back a little early and went a little harder than I should have” in an attempt to resume a full schedule. Cravens gave it another shot on Monday and did both individual and team work during the session.

Cravens said after practice that he’s now ready to go and knows the defense well because he has still been taking part in meetings while injured. It’s unclear if Cravens will play in Thursday’s preseason finale, but he seems aware that it would be important to his hopes of earning a role on the Denver defense.

“I just want to show them what they’ve been waiting to see,” Cravens said, via the Denver Post.

If Cravens does play, it will be his first game since 2016 as he missed all of last season while with Washington.