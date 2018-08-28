Titans acquire Kamalei Correa in trade with Ravens

Getty Images

The Titans and Ravens announced a trade on Tuesday morning.

The Ravens sent linebacker Kamalei Correa to Tennessee. The Titans will be sending a draft pick — Adam Schefter of ESPN reports it is a 2019 sixth-rounder — back to Baltimore.

Correa was a high school teammate of Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota before going to Boise State. The Ravens made him a second-round pick in 2016 and Correa has played in 25 games with four starts over the last two years. He’s spent time at outside and inside linebacker while recording 19 tackles and a forced fumble. He had three sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in the Hall of Fame game and added a half-sack against the Dolphins last Saturday.

Outside linebacker may be the area the Titans are looking to address with this deal. Brian Orakpo returned to practice Monday, but Derrick Morgan recently had knee surgery and second-round pick Harold Landry hurt his ankle against the Steelers last weekend.